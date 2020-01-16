When the US killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, one of the chief architects behind Iran’s militia network in the Middle East, on January 3, there were mixed responses. Iran vowed “harsh retaliation”, and some feared an escalation in the Middle East, in particular, Iraq.

However, one angle has been overlooked by many: Syria.

While current US partners in Syria, like the YPG, are stunningly silent, former US-vetted Syrian rebels and figures of the Syrian opposition cheered the killing of Soleimani. The most intriguing silence came from the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, which is perceived as one of the most effective local partners of the US.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a group the US, European Union, and Turkey have designated a terrorist organisation.

After the killing of Soleimani, the armed and political Syrian opposition has posted several comments welcoming the news of his death.

Mustafa Sejari, the political head of Firka Muattasim, an armed faction officially supplied by the US with $5,346,800 worth of stipends in the fight against Daesh, used the American flag in his tweet.

He said: Thank you America. Thank you, Trump. This is a great job for the USA. Today, the Arab world is living in unspeakable joy and happiness in the Syrian, Lebanese, Iraqi and Yemeni lands after long suffering from the big terrorist Qassem Suleimani [sic]. A blow to terrorism.”

After his tweet, Sejari continued to post and shared videos of himself, including one in which Syrians distribute sweets in Turkey celebrating Soleimani’s death.

The celebratory messages continued. Sayf Abu Bakr, the leader of Firka Hamza, another armed group officially backed by the Pentagon to the tune $8,821,150 in the fight against Daesh, tweeted: “Qassem Suleimani [sic] was a cruel butcher with the blood of innocent people on his hands. While I congratulate the Trump Administration for eliminating this butcher, I once again condemn the Obama Administration, which paved the way for Iranian militias in the region.”