The students at the Suljo Cilic school in the Bosnian town of Jablanica are eagerly displaying their Turkish in a talent show. They are students who have chosen to study Turkish as their second foreign language in a programme called “Tercihim Turkce” (My choice is Turkish).

A traditional Turkish hymn, Gel Gor Beni Ask Neyledi (Come see what love has made me) - sung by a chorus of high voices is followed by individual performances, including recitation of stanzas from the Turkish national anthem and readings from Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s address to youth. These are followed by an energetic folkloric dance with students from different age groups jumping around gracefully, if ever so slightly out of breath.

Students from the Suljo Cilic school in Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina perform a folkloric dance.

The director of the school Edin Idrizovic says that the school has a total of 708 students, 201 of whom are learning Turkish as a second foreign language. English language training is compulsory, but students can choose between German and Turkish for their second foreign language.

Idrizovic says he owes thanks to Yunus Emre Institute, a non-profit organisation that promotes Turkish culture and teaches Turkish around the world. The institute has provided Turkish books and school supplies for free to students, and has also arranged trips to Turkey. Idrizovic adds that the Suljo Cilic Jablanica school also has a ‘sibling school’ in Turkey, with which they correspond.