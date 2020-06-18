Turkey destroyed more than 500 targets of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq's Haftanin region, Anadolu Agency, citing security sources, reported on Thursday.

In the first 36 hours of Operation Claw-Tiger, which was launched on Wednesday, Turkey hit the terror group targets with F-16 jets, howitzers, and rocket launchers.

Turkish commandos conducted an infiltration operation through land and air to target terrorist hideouts, following the strikes, the news agency said.

Ankara began the operations after talks with Iraqi authorities to rid its border of terrorists and to target the PKK's, routes, and logistic capabilities, a senior Turkish official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters news agency.

Akar addresses commanders