US President Donald Trump's "America First" policy has rattled the geopolitical balance carefully managed by European powers under the umbrella of NATO. Trump's approach towards his European allies is more bilateral, ignoring their collective role in defining the security of the European Union. Now, countries like Poland, Estonia, Greece and the UK are falling for his bait.

In early June, as Washington announced it would cut its troops’ presence in Germany by 25 percent, Poland's foreign policy circles were abuzz debating whether the Trump administration would move them to Warsaw, according to Reuters.

The US envoy to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher, an aide and a friend to Trump, had already dropped hints about giving Poland a bigger role in securing America's geopolitical interests. On 15 May, Mosbacher suggested that Germany should “reduce its nuclear potential and weaken NATO” and “perhaps Poland, which pays its fair share, understands the risks and is on NATO’s Eastern Flank, could house the capabilities”.

Four days prior to that, Mosbacher praised the US-Poland security arrangement in light of the joint air exercise between the two countries.

"Our commitment to Poland's security is ironclad'', Mosbacher tweeted.

For Warsaw, the statements coming from Washington's envoy fulfills its ''need for visible reassurance”. But for regional experts, it's classic American policymaking that they’ve seen before: through bilateral visits, both in Warsaw and in Washington, industrial deals aimed at boosting the country's military sector or by expanding military presence in NATO's eastern flank. The US administration even allowed the quick resurgence of populism and ethnocentrism, which paved the way for the country's far-right to cement its grip on power, even refusing to comment on its worsening human rights situation or to criticise the growing tide of Islamophobia in the country.

Poland wants to retain a more active role within NATO. Polish policymakers have the long-standing ambition of heading the Central European region in security matters hand in hand with the White House, while tweaking Moscow's nose.

Polish government sees Washington's interference as benevolent, a way forward to address its growing concerns in light of Russia's increasing clout as a regional power.

''We have seen evidence that the United States is truly interested in having a stronger strategic partnership with Poland. At the same time, Poland seeks to attract a greater security commitment from the US”, says Eugene Chausovsky, a geopolitical analyst at Center for Global Policy, an American research policy institute.

''From an agreement reached last year to expand the US military presence in Poland by 1,000 troops to more recent discussions of transferring some US military personnel that are set to be cut from Germany to Poland, the US government has signalled an effort of closer military cooperation between the two countries that has been underway for several years'', says Chausovsky.

For Poland, America first.

In May, Poland's National Security Bureau (BBN) updated its National Security Strategy (The New Security Strategy), placing Polish-US cooperation as the centrepiece of the country's security axis.

Polish hawks like to win Trump's attention with ambitious goals, such as the Fort Trump project, a multi-billion-dollar deployment of US troops to Poland's eastern border. In May, the National Security Bureau (BBN) introduced a nuclear policy in an attempt to start a discussion about Poland's participation in the NATO nuclear sharing program.