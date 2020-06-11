The oil-rich Saudi royal family has been implicated in making illicit payments of millions of dollars to Juan Carlos, a powerful European monarch who is celebrated for the influential role he played in Spain’s political direction post the Franco era.

The country’s top prosecutor indicated on Monday that it will investigate the former Spanish king for alleged payments to him by the Saudi family.

There are raised eyebrows and many questions being asked about a $100 million payment that Juan Carlos allegedly received from Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah in 2008. This would be just a handful of years before a lucrative contract was won by a Spanish consortium to build a high-speed rail line between Mecca and Medina, the two holiest cities for Muslims.

The Spanish king, 84, abdicated the throne in 2014 - a first in the modern history of the country - but he is known for much more. Juan Carlos was also instrumental in transitioning the country from Francisco Franco’s fascist order to democracy.

If these fresh allegations are proven to be true, they could further damage the celebrated peacemaker, who critically prevented a military coup in 1981. They will, however, also affect the House of Saud. Its most recent controversies range from the Jamal Khashoggi killing, to the contentious detentions of high-profile figures and the arrests of activists.

Even more problematic for millions of Muslims across the world, who often travel between Mecca and Medina during their pilgrimages, is how the 450 km-long railroad might have been built and whether illegitimate money has funded it. The line will serve more than 160,000 pilgrims a day, according to estimates.

While Spain faced international political isolation under the fascist dictatorship of Francisco Franco, the Spanish royal family has long held strong relations with the Gulf monarchies and other Arab kingdoms like Morocco and Jordan, according to Alfons Lopez Tena, a former member of the Spanish Judicial Council and a political analyst.

“[Former] King Juan Carlos kept those relations including personal ties with rulers of Arab kingdoms from Morocco to the Gulf and Jordan. It has always been a matter of gossip in Madrid that he monetises his connections,” Tena told TRT World.

Juan Carlos, who had ruled as a monarch for nearly four decades, visited the Saudi Kingdom several times as a king.

“He used these connections to get contracts for Spanish companies in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. But he also [allegedly] took kickbacks from both those countries and Spanish companies as well,” Tena said.

But a ruling king has no responsibility for his actions according to the Spanish constitution, which effectively prevents any charges, prosecution and investigation against him on the grounds that he is the head of the state.

The current investigation announced by the Supreme Court prosecutor can only probe the former king’s actions after 2014, when he effectively abdicated the throne.

“It’s going to be a very complicated investigation,” Tena said of the probe.

All the King’s men, and a woman

Until now, two people close to the former king, Inaki Urdangarin, son-in-law of Juan Carlos, and Manuel Prado y Colon de Carvajal, the former monarch’s personal financial advisor, have been prosecuted and successfully charged over corruption accusations, which also implicated Juan Carlos by various investigations.

“But the investigations were stopped when it reached the king’s doings because he constitutionally had no responsibility. The former king’s daughter was also spared on corruption charges, but her husband [Urdangarin] was condemned and jailed,” Tena recounted.

The Saudi kickback plot also contains a romantic affair involving Juan Carlos and a German philanthropist, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein.

“She lived inside the palace compound in Madrid. The former king was estranged from his wife, Queen Sofia, who continues to live in London for a long time,” said Tena.