An exclusive investigation has discovered how a Tunisian company conducted a sophisticated digital campaign that attempted to effect mass sentiment change and influence the country’s presidential election as well as other Francophone countries in Africa.

Dubbed Operation Carthage, among the campaigns supported by the operation were Nabil Karoui’s 2019 presidential campaign in Tunisia, Faure Gnassingbe’s 2020 effort in Togo, and Henri Konan Bedie’s current bid in Cote d'Ivoire.

Starting in September 2019, the investigation was carried out by the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), a digital research program of Washington DC-based think tank, the Atlantic Council. This outfit uses open source tools and public social media data to identify, expose, and explain disinformation and fake news online.

The company at the heart of DFRLab’s expose, a Tunisian digital communications firm called UReputation, used coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB) on Facebook and other online platforms to carry out its disinformation campaign.

On June 5, after conducting an internal investigation, Facebook announced it had taken down over 900 assets affiliated with the operation, including 446 pages, 182 user accounts, 96 groups, and 209 Instagram accounts.

As part of its May 2020 CIB report, Facebook cited that the assets were removed due to them being in violation of its policy against foreign interference.

Facebook stated the network behind it “used fake accounts to masquerade as locals in countries they targeted, post and like their own content, drive people to off-platform sites, and manage Groups and Pages posing as independent news entities.”

“Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found links to a Tunisia-based PR firm UReputation.”

Over $330,000 was spent in Facebook adverts to support the operation.

The Tunisian campaign

The clue that triggered DFRLab’s investigation was, ironically, a Tunisian fact-checking page on Facebook called “Fake News Checking”.

Launched in August 2019, it posed as a disinformation monitoring service related to Tunisia’s presidential election coverage.

It became apparent that the site’s fact-checking was consistently unfavourable to then-prime minister and presidential candidate Youssef Chahed, while expressing more positive coverage of media mogul Nabil Karoui, who wasn’t considered a serious contender.

Karoui eventually made it to the runoff stage and stood against Kais Saied, before ultimately losing to him in October 2019.

DFRLab noticed that the page was reminiscent of a similar one created by the Archimedes Group, an Israeli digital communications firm that established inauthentic pages in at least 13 countries. It was taken down by Facebook in May 2019.

An open-source review of “Fake News Checking” and its online presence only raised further suspicion after the excavation of its Twitter account led to a defunct website called 360.tn.

Digging further, a connection was made to a Tunisian-French businessman based in Barcelona named Lotfi Bel Hadj, whose name would resurface frequently over the course of the investigation.

Upon examining the LinkedIn profile of Moez Bhar, the co-founder “Fake News Checking,” a website called ureputation.net was mentioned, which Bhar claimed he had worked for since June 2014.

According to the website, UReputation advertised itself as a communications agency that specialised in “digital intelligence and cyber influence,” including “sending targeted messages to specific categories of recipients to influence their perception of a brand or personality.”

In an interview with DFRLab in October 2019, Bhar suggested that he supported Karoui but maintained that his fact-checking service remained independent.

Following a review of Bhar’s other professional associations, DFRLab discovered multiple Francophone news sites, Revue de L’Afrique and Afrika News, that shared similar website designs and ‘staff’ with suspended Twitter accounts that didn’t appear to exist.

Bel Hadj, a former contributor to Revue de L’Afrique with business interests stretching across the world, was sympathetic to presidential candidate Karoui. He even penned a defense of him in an op-ed while Karoui was jailed for money laundering and tax fraud.

Through open-source evidence, multiple links between Bel Hadj and UReputation began to emerge.

A March 2019 conference near Tunis co-organised by UReputation and HuffPost Maghreb lists Bel Hadj’s LBH Foundation as host, while his former site was registered by a Tunis-based company (misspelled) as “Urepuation”. It had also registered several domains related to the halal food industry, which was one of Bel Hadj’s long-running business interests.

The person who registered the domains turned out to have Bel Hadj, Bhar and others connected to UReputation as Facebook friends.

As the Tunisian elections approached its climax, one of Bhar’s tweets about Karoui’s incarceration linked to another suspicious site called Maghreb-Info.com, which disseminated pro-Karoui stories.