The UN Security Council voted unanimously to move ahead toward ending the joint UN-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan’s vast western Darfur region and replacing it with a civilian mission focusing on the country’s democratic transition, diplomats said.

But the council did not set a date for the end of the mission, known as UNAMID, or the United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, in the two related resolutions that were approved in writing Wednesday night under new rules initiated because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of Thursday’s official announcement.

One resolution, adopted by a vote of 15-0 extends the current 6,500-strong mission for six months until December 31, 2020. It says the council will decide by then on “the responsible draw-down and exit of UNAMID”, taking into account a special report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the chair of the African Union Commission.

That report, which is due by October 31, should assess the situation on the ground and include the impact of Sudan’s peace process on the security situation in Darfur and the capacity of the Sudanese government to protect civilians, which is UNAMID’s primary mandate, the resolution says.

The other resolution, also adopted by a 15-0 vote, establishes a new political mission, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan to be known as UNITAMS, for an initial period of one year. It has a mandate to assist the country in its political transition toward democratic governance and in protecting and promoting human rights and sustainable peace.

It says UNITAMS should also assist the government in “peace-building, civilian protection and rule of law, in particular in Darfur”, provide technical assistance in drafting a constitution, and support peace negotiations and implementation of any peace agreements if asked.

The Security Council asked Guterres to swiftly establish UNITAMS, with a view to reaching its full operational capacity as soon as possible so it can start delivering on its mandates no later than January 1, 2021.

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when ethnic Africans rebelled, accusing the Arab-dominated Sudanese government of discrimination. The government in Khartoum was accused of retaliating by arming local nomadic Arab tribes and unleashing them on civilian populations – a charge it denies.

Successful military campaign

In recent years, as the result of a successful government military campaign, the rebellion has been reduced to a rebel Sudan Liberation Army faction headed by Abdul Wahid Elnur in Jebel Marra.