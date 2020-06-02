Black people have been suffering at the hands of systemic racism for decades.

Most recently, there were the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who had gone for a run in his neighbourhood and was killed by a white man and his son; Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in her home one night, and George Floyd, who was killed in police custody as a white cop knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Compared to those victims, Christian Cooper, a bird watcher in New York’s Central Park, was lucky: the woman who called the police on him because he asked her to leash her dog, didn’t manage to get him arrested or killed.

There have been mass demonstrations in the United States to protest against racism. These protests have brought to the fore a discussion about race and class, and how white people can be better allies to black people.

Here are some thought leaders commenting on racism and what white people can do to fight it.

Writing for the Root, former attorney Janee Woods Weber suggests rejecting the ‘good kid/criminal’ dichotomy that supports “the lie that as a rule black people, black men in particular, have a norm of violence or criminal behaviour.” She points out, “All black lives matter, not just the ones we deem to be ‘good’.”

Woods also warns about using words carefully, discarding the media's vocabulary of ‘riot’ and ‘looting’ and describing events following yet another police brutality incident as ‘a justified rebellion’.

She points out that slavery has been replaced by policing, the unjust court system and the prison-industrial complex that lock up African Americans in for-profit prisons “at disproportionate rates and for longer sentences for the same crimes committed by white people. And when we’re released we’re second-class citizens, stripped of voting rights in some states and denied access to housing, employment and education.”

Woods also recommends getting one’s news from diverse media sources to “help shape your awareness, understanding and thinking about political, economic and social issues.”

Activist and community organiser Leslie Mac, talking to Stephanie Long of Refinery 29, says “White people need to do a lot of introspective work to understand the ways in which they personally contribute to, benefit from and tolerate white supremacy”.

Mac recommends white allies-to-be to “Stop using 'they, them & those people' framing when talking about white supremacy and racism, and instead root their thought processes in 'me, we & us.'”

Mac adds that “We [black people] know it is not a question of if they [white people] will mess up but when they will mess up. What I have been saying over and over is, when white people mess up, what will they do then? Will they retreat? Will they give up? Will they lash out? Will they push blame onto others? Or will they use this as an opportunity to learn what not to do and commit to doing better?"