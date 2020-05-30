WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rwandan medical workers deploy robots to minimise coronavirus risk
In a bid to minimise contact between patients infected with the coronavirus and health workers, Rwanda has deployed the three robots to carry out simple tasks.
Rwandan medical workers deploy robots to minimise coronavirus risk
A health professional speaks with a high-tech robot developed by a Belgium-based company and donated by the United Nations Development Program at the Kanyinya Covid-19 treatment centre in Kigali, Rwanda on May 29, 2020. / Reuters
May 30, 2020

At the Kanyinya Covid-19 treatment facility a short distance from Rwanda's capital Kigali, Akazuba, Ikizere and Ngabo report for duty, but these are no ordinary health care workers.

In a bid to minimise contact between patients infected with the coronavirus and doctors and nurses, the country has deployed the three robots to carry out simple tasks like taking temperatures and monitoring patients.

The sleek white robots, with big bright blue eyes and a rather human appearance, were donated by the United Nations Development Programme and are helping frontline workers tackle the coronavirus crisis in the East African nation which so far has 355 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease.

"The three robots that we have are part of the treating team," said David Turatsinze, a doctor at the 75-bed facility, which housed 65 patients.

By relaying messages to doctors and helping the team assess the effectiveness of their clinical decisions, the robots cut the number of bedside visits that doctors have to make.

Recommended

Francine Umutesi, a bio-medical engineer who works as a health technology operations specialist at the ministry of health, said the robots were a first for Africa and had the potential to offer even more support to medical teams.

"It doesn't remove the tasks the doctors are supposed to do, it's just complementing their efforts," she said.

Rwanda already uses drones to deliver blood and enforce restrictions designed to slow the spread of Covid-19. There are two more robots at the country's other Covid-19 treatment centre, Nyamata, in south east Kigali.

Officials said the robots will be programmed to carry out additional tasks.

"In the future if they are programmed to take even blood pressure and the (blood) sugar, that definitely would be so helpful," said Turatsinze.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation