Simultaneous and cumulative pressures of the coronavirus pandemic, the global oil plunge and lingering conflict continue to afflict Syria, its economy , and the major actors involved in the Syrian civil war, not least Iran and Russia, the Bashar al Assad regime's chief allies.

The multi-faceted predicament and its economic fallout seem to have triggered rare soul-searching and misgivings about the future of the Syria project among parts of the Iranian and Russian political establishments.

In the case of the Islamic Republic, the Trump administration’s relentless “maximum pressure” campaign of draining economic sanctions are an additional, and significant, cause for concern.

A number of media outlets affiliated with the Kremlin published rare and blunt restrictions on the Assad regime and its systemic corruption as a formidable impediment to post-conflict reconstruction.

Shortly after, an influential Iranian MP and ranking member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee went public about Tehran’s overall financial contribution to the Syrian war effort: “When I travelled to Syria, some said that I created [political] costs [for the Islamic Republic],” Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh noted in a video interview on May 20.

He was referring to a January 2019 trip to the war-ravaged country in during his year-long tenure as head of the committee, and meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

In the meeting, he had reportedly stressed, in apparent defiance of conventional political courtesy between the two traditional allies, that Tehran’s assistance to Damascus ought to be considered and settled in the framework of bilateral ties.

“But I should again repeat that we have perhaps given Syria $20 to 30 billion and should get it back; This nation’s money has been spent there,” Falahatpisheh added .

The statement echoes growing discontent among ordinary Iranians with the way the government sets its budgetary priorities and distributes scarce resources at a time when poverty is rapidly on the rise at home.

This was not, however, the first time official statements about Iran’s considerable expenditure in Syria since the outbreak of civil war in 2011 drew media attention.

In February 2018, Yahya Rahim Safavi, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and current military advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, highlighted Moscow’s efforts to secure military, political and economic concessions in Syria, and insisted that Tehran should follow suit.

“I think Iran, too, can have long-term political and economic contracts with the Syrian regime and return the costs it has incurred in Syria,” Safavi stated at the time.

He added that Damascus was willing to repay Tehran’s debt through its natural resources and that the Islamic Republic was already “exporting from Syria’s phosphate mines.”

Concession stands

Both Russia and Iran are unsurprisingly seeking returns on their costly investment and intervention in Syria to keep the Assad regime in power.

While Moscow is particularly interested in restoring a semblance of stability and functionality — so that it can get post-conflict reconstruction off the ground and lead the initiative — Iran’s primary objective is military as well as ideological entrenchment, so that it can build an additional layer of forward defence and deterrence in its regional security structure.

Accordingly, while neither Iran nor Russia seek to establish anything remotely close to democracy in Syria or an alternative to Bashar al Assad and his Alawite-centered rule, it is easier for Damascus to accommodate Tehran’s demands — as it more or less consistently has so far — than to give in to political reconciliation by opening up to the opposition and reforming the constitution, as Moscow demands.