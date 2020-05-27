For Turkey, May 27 is the day it remembers putschists usurping power by toppling an elected government and executing the country's first democratically elected Prime Minister, Adnan Menderes, along with two cabinet ministers.

The coup took place exactly 60 years ago and it still resonates with Turkish people. A large number of Turks pay homage to Menderes either by visiting his grave or writing a few words of admiration on social media.

This time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has inaugurated a Democracy and Liberties Island in the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul.

“Yassiada, which is home to one of the darkest periods in the history of democracy, is reborn as the Democracy and Liberties Island,” Turkey's Communications Directorate Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday in a public service announcement.

The island of Yassiada lies about a two-hour ferry ride away from Istanbul. During the military coup in the 1960s, it became a notorious jail for Menderes and his Democratic Party (DP) members.

Days before the coup took place, political tensions were high between the Menderes administration, which had enjoyed the overwhelming support of Turkish people for a decade, and the opposition led by Ismet Inonu, who represented the Republican People's Party (CHP).

The political wrangling ended with the military takeover and subsequent executions. It sent shock waves across the country.

The One Party Regime and Multi-Party Process

Following its foundation in 1923 in Turkey, The One Party regime ruled the country until the first free and fair elections were held in 1950. Led by the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and Ismet Inonu, who had a military background, the CHP was at the helm for most of post-independence Turkey until the Democrat Party emerged as an opposing party in 1946. It was, at first, a splinter group made up of CHP defectors. Having risen from the CHP's liberal Kemalist wing, Celal Bayar became the Democratic Party's president and four years later, Adnan Menderes, an Aegean farmer, became Turkey's prime minister.

The Democratic Party government was keen on easing the pressure on the Turkish public. It sought to grant religious freedom, as well as improve commerce and industry by the creation of employment for everyone.

Following the decades of struggle against poverty, hunger and stifling laws that targeted devoutly Turks, the DP government's reforms brought much-needed respite to a significant number of people.

Menderes soon became a hero for the masses, gaining a reputation of being a leader who championed transparency in democracy. To help himself live up to people's expectations, Menderes struck out against the country's political elite, transferring their properties — in most cases acquired by the CHP leaders through unfair means — to the state treasury.

The secret plot

The CHP denounced Menderes's measures against the ill-begotten properties and within a few weeks the Istanbul Pogrom took place between 6-7 September, 1955. For regional observers, the chaos was a "secret plot" to disrupt public peace. Istanbul's non-Muslim neighbourhoods, especially Greek people, were attacked, prompting Menderes's government to come down heavily on rioters, imposing tough public restrictions. The move backfired as the Democratic Party lost a significant vote share in the 1957 general election, although they still managed to stitch together a government. Between the riots and the election, Menderes had mitigated the possibility of a military coup by arresting nine military officers who were accused of planning a takeover.

The decreasing vote share made the party vulnerable to the wrath of the same people Menderes had gone after when he seized their properties. The common knowledge in Turkey is that underneath Menderes’s nose, out rose a military-bureaucratic nexus. It culminated in a full blown military coup and his execution.

The final straw was the government's decision to establish an investigative commission in parliament to overview the activities of some CHP deputies and journalists on 18 April, 1960. In response, the CHP leader Inonu launched a nationwide tour "Bahar Taarruzu" (Spring Attack), in which he played a populist card by evoking the memories of Greco-Turkish War, between 1919-1922.