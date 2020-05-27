The health crisis that consumed the first six months of 2020 has made all populations universally vulnerable to a still misunderstood virus.

However, the ripple-effect of this pandemic has made certain populations more vulnerable than others. Regarding health, we have come to understand that the elderly or those with underlying illnesses are most at risk. Socially, we have come to see how women have borne the brunt of the extra work induced by the outbreak. Economically, it appears that highly vulnerable groups are largely (low-wage) migrant workers (documented and more so if not).

This holds true the world over as governments move to address these issues in a myriad of ways.

The International Labor Organization put forth a series of governance recommendations that have been adopted in part, if it all, by many states around the world.

These include: extending income policies to all residents and citizens alive, providing access to healthcare and social services, ensuring the legality of migrant workers, and a particularly relevant recommendation for the Arab states, of attending to the special risks of migrant laborers in communal housing, amongst others.

Looking to Europe for positive examples, two stand out – Portugal and France. Portugal quickly moved to naturalise all migrants, regardless of their status, to make the full extent of state support available to them.

However, despite similar policy actions immediately taken by France, such as extending visas, it has been selective in its implementation. The Guardian reports refugees at the Calais border camp have been subject to food shortages and severe police brutality and have even attempted to escape to the UK.

Understanding that most EU states generally enjoy better public services than most of the world, there has been a special media focus on the Arab world due to the controversial kafala system and the lack of social infrastructure.

While most paint the entire region with one brush, the notion that the kafala system is a system replicated throughout all Arab states is false. A more accurate, contemporary, definition is a 'labor-sponsorship progra' that generally carries a large set of discriminatory policies within. It is highlighted by uneven power relations between sponsor-employee, where the sponsor must take liability and responsibility for their employees.

Due to this, harsh restrictions on freedom are often implemented on the migrant worker. The severity of these policies and the nature of contracts vary from state to state.

To understand the nuances between different Arab states, it's worth analyzing their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GCC, for example – with its long history of migrant rights violations and condemnations from international rights organisations – has so far attempted to comply with ILO guidelines.