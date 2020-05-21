Greek police are forcefully expelling asylum seekers into Turkey and are using the coronavirus pandemic as a cover for their abuses, according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal.

The report, based on evidence from asylum seekers who faced violence as well as lawyers and human-rights activists, said "at least 250 asylum seekers have been forcibly expelled from Greece since late March."

These are asylum seekers who had been living deep within Greece.

Simon Campbell, the field coordinator of Border Violence Monitoring Network, told the Wall Street Journal that he believes the real number is bigger than the cases reported and said "many migrants who are sent to Turkey don’t speak out."

While Greek authorities have denied reports of extrajudicial deportations, they failed to respond to the Wall Street Journal's questions regarding the allegations by migrants and human rights groups.

Dimitris Koros, a lawyer with the Greek Council for Refugees, defined the Greek treatment against the asylum seekers as an "illegal pushback" and not "a deportation."

"It's illegal according to the Geneva convention and Greek law," Koros said.

With efforts to continue on legal ground, Koros and his group compiled testimonies from at least 10 migrants with Afghan, Pakistani, North African, Syrian and Iraqi nationalities, who recently faced forced deportation from deep inside Greece.

Underscoring that the "Greek police are targeting migrants and refugees who haven’t officially filed an asylum claim," Koros said even without the official file, the Greek law allows the asylum seekers to stay in the country for 30 days if they express an intention to apply for asylum and cannot be deported without due process.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the migrants' testimonies compiled by the Greek Council for Refugees said additionally that "taking people from refugee camps, the Greek police have also deported migrants from a closed detention centre, promising them freedom but instead driving them to the Turkish border."

Pandemic used as cover for abuses

Koros told the US daily that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic paves the way for Greek police to abuse asylum seekers.

Besides Koros, Nadia Hardman, a researcher with Human Rights Watch, also told the WSJ, "Under the cover of a global pandemic it is obviously easier to get away with particular human rights abuses when the attention of the world is elsewhere."