Israeli media has hailed a historic flight that has flown between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Tel Aviv, landing at Ben-Gurion Airport, 9PM on Tuesday 19 May.

The Etihad cargo jet, which was not carrying its identifiable hallmark logos, is the first-known direct flight between the countries.

The UAE doesn’t officially recognise Israel, however, the UN-facilitated flight was on an apparent humanitarian mission carrying sixteen tons of aid inbound for the occupied Palestinian territories.

A lack of diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE hasn’t stopped either side from attempting to open lines of communication.

In an interview last year, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, told the UAE-based newspaper, The National, “Many, many years ago, when there was an Arab decision not to have contact with Israel, that was a very, very wrong decision, looking back.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Israel was expecting to participate in the Dubai Expo 2020 for the first time.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry welcomed the country’s participation in which it was due to showcase its technology.