Libya has been mired in fighting since mid-2014, three years after NATO members served as the air force of the revolution that toppled long-time Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

While the conflict escalated, Libyan Warlord Khalifa Haftar and his self-declared ‘Libyan National Army’ (LNA), announced in December 2019 that a "decisive battle" had been launched to capture the capital Tripoli from the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

This latest offensive comes 13 months after he launched an earlier military attack to seize the capital.

The ongoing fighting, the use of fighter jets and drone strikes have caused a humanitarian fallout but led to no clear advantage for Haftar's forces. So far, the international community seems unable to prevent Haftar's multiple transgressions against civilians.

According to the UN, in this last year alone, Haftar's war on Tripoli has killed thousands in their homes and displaced over 200,000 civilians.

Haftar's LNA continues to shell residential areas, most recently bombs hit a shelter for displaced people in Libya's capital Tripoli.

Health authorities said on Sunday that at least seven people were killed in the latest attack, including a 5-year-old Bangladeshi child.

Latest developments

UN-backed government forces have recaptured al Watiya, a key military base on the outskirts of the country’s capital from Haftar’s LNA, dealing a significant blow to the warlord’s military and its morale as well as his ambitions to rule the country by sheer force.

The air base was captured in 2014 by Haftar, who used it as the headquarters for his attacks on the UN-backed government.

This is seen as a strategic victory for GNA, and it might finally bring about some tangible change in current military dynamics.

This victory could allow the UN-backed government to project power over western and southern Libya, such as moving down towards the south of Tripoli, to Tarhuna, which is the last stronghold of Haftar's offensive. All indications are that Haftar's militias are on the retreat.

Turkish support has been vital for the GNA, and it has had a hand in changing the balance of power on the ground. This does not mean the war is over.

It is predicted that Haftar’s backers, particularly the UAE, might continue to provide him with more resources and mercenaries in order to push him to maintain his last stronghold in the west of Libya.

After a period of neglect, NATO seems concerned over the increase of violence against civilians in Tripoli.

Recently, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, held a phone call with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj to discuss the latest developments in the country.

The NATO chief confirmed the military alliance's readiness to support Libya by building defence and security capacities. In addition to that, the NATO secretary also spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.

The leaders discussed the possibility of a NATO capacity building mission in Libya.

The vacuum