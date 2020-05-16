Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.

Kabuga was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, and had been pursued by international justice for 25 years, the ministry said in a statement.

French gendarmes arrested him at 0530GMT on Saturday, the ministry said.

The 84-year-old, who is Rwanda's most-wanted man and had a $5 million US bounty on his head.

He is a Hutu businessman, accused of funding the militias that massacred some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over a span of 100 days in 1994.

The arrest paves the way for bringing the fugitive in front of the Paris Appeal Court and later to the International Court in The Hague.

A top UN prosecutor said the arrest of the fugitive showed that suspects would be brought to justice for crimes in the 1994 bloodshed.