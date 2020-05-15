For Mohammad Abbas and Hameeda, their daughter meant the world to them and yet they pulled her out of school to meet water expenses.

The couple lives in Qayyumabad, a densely populated and underprivileged settlement in Pakistan's port city Karachi. Nine years ago, when their only daughter was born, they named her Iqra, the first word revealed by God to the Prophet Muhammad, which means read, according to the Muslim faith.

But poverty and social structure shaped by decades of patriarchy compelled Abbas and Hameeda to take Iqra out of school in 2018, while allowing their son to continue his education.

“My monthly income is $125 (Rs.20,000) out of which I spend $50 (Rs.8000) for house rent. I also have to foot the drinking water bill of at least $15 (Rs. 2,500) per month,” Abbas said.

Iqra is still hopeful that one day she will be able to go back to school.

“I want to study and become a schoolteacher. I love going to school,” a shy and smiling Iqra told TRT World.

She enjoyed her English class the most, she said, and wanted to speak the language as fluently as her English teacher did.

“Two of my friends still go to school. My mother says I will go again next year when my father has more work – better work”, she said.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest metropolis, has long been affected by severe water shortages. A person's social standing determines access to clean water. Affluent neighbourhoods buy bathing water from private tanker services and potable water from other private distribution companies, such as Nestle. Low-income families however struggle to keep up with such expenses and they often have to sacrifice other necessities — even their children's education in many cases — to meet this basic need.

Why are people buying water?

Running water in Karachi is full of waterborne diseases. In fact the entire country struggles with water pollution, with at least 60 million people exposed to high concentrations of arsenic in drinking water, an impending crisis that has been dubbed 'the largest mass poisoning in history'.

About 50 percent of diseases and 40 percent of deaths occur in the country due to poor drinking water quality.

“The water hydrants in our area are full of sewage water. And that’s the reason why faecal substance is found in the water,” said Abbas

The per day quantum of water set by Pakistan's Human Rights Commission is 10 to 20 gallons for a family of at least six. Dr Simi Kamal, a geographer and founder of the non-profit Hisaar Foundation says the only way to ensure every Pakistani has access to clean water is to allow water pricing after the set quantum.

"This principle is used across the globe and we should be able to follow it too. We also need to fix whether the fixed quantum of water is 50 gallons per day or 20 gallons per day.”

In Abbas's neighbourhood, 20-50 gallons of water bought off of a donkey-cart costs between $6 (Rs.1000) and $15 (Rs.2500). He buys 50 gallons of water at least three to five times in a month. That's the additional cost he has to bear besides paying $15 for drinking water.

Poison-infested pipelines

There are six water pumping stations for Karachi's over 20 million population. The people who live close to them, locally known as hydrants, often complain of a stench and pollution emanating from the attached pipelines. Last year the corpse of a dead dog was found inside one water reservoir, triggering a citywide outcry.