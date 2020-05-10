WORLD
2 MIN READ
Remains of at least 25 people found in mass grave in Mexico
The remains of 25 unidentified dead people, as well as five bags that are presumed to also contain human remains, have been found extracted in a mass grave in western Mexico.
Remains of at least 25 people found in mass grave in Mexico
A man takes part in a march of activists and relatives of missing people to demand the Mexican government answers on the whereabouts of their loved ones, as part of the commemoration of Mothers’ Day in Mexico City on May 10, 2020, / AFP
May 10, 2020

The remains of at least 25 people were found buried in a mass grave outside the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, the Jalisco state prosecutor's office said Sunday.

The mass grave was found on Thursday and searchers have so far "extracted the remains of 25 unidentified dead people, as well as five bags that are presumed to also contain human remains," the agency said in a statement.

Neighbours said dogs uncovered bones in an abandoned farm, in the town of El Salto south of Guadalajara.

Recommended

The remains were transferred to a local morgue for further examination.

So far this year, 115 bodies have been found in at least 10 clandestine graves in Jalisco, most of them outside Guadalajara, Mexico's second largest city.

The state has been the scene of rising violence over the past five years, linked to a powerful drug cartel, Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit