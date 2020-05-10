The remains of at least 25 people were found buried in a mass grave outside the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, the Jalisco state prosecutor's office said Sunday.

The mass grave was found on Thursday and searchers have so far "extracted the remains of 25 unidentified dead people, as well as five bags that are presumed to also contain human remains," the agency said in a statement.

Neighbours said dogs uncovered bones in an abandoned farm, in the town of El Salto south of Guadalajara.