European Union leaders on Wednesday insisted that six countries of the Western Balkans have a future in the bloc's midst and offered them fresh financial aid as they struggle to cope with the impact of the coronavirus on their economies.

With Russia and China vying for influence in the volatile region, the EU leaders emphasised the “European perspective” of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. But no discussion was held on when any of them might advance with their membership quest.

Long delays over the start of EU membership talks for Albania and North Macedonia, tensions between Serbia and its former territory of Kosovo, and a perception that the EU was slow to help its Balkan partners cope with the virus have fueled concern that the six might turn toward Russia and China.

“The Western Balkans belongs in the EU and there is no question for us about it,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the summit, adding that the bloc “has a special responsibility in assisting its partners in the region. This is particularly true regarding the impact of the coronavirus.”

During the roughly two-hour video-conference, the Europeans focused in on the 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in emergency coronavirus funding that it recently granted the six as they look to burnish their credentials as far more worthy partners to the region than Russia.

The money is aimed at supporting overburdened health services, ensuring the delivery of supplies like protective equipment, masks and ventilators, and at bolstering Western Balkan economies and to speed up recovery efforts. Emergency aid is also available for vulnerable refugees and migrants in the region.

But the leaders signaled that more is to come. “Once we put behind us this immediate phase of the coronavirus crisis, the European Union will accompany the longer-term recovery with an economic and investment plan,” von der Leyen said.

That package, to be presented later this year, will focus on transport and energy infrastructure but also EU policy priorities like fighting climate change and the shift to the computer-based economy. She gave no indication of how big it might be.

In return, the Europeans sought assurances that the six are indeed oriented toward the 27-country bloc and that they stand ready to carry out the political, democratic and economic reforms required to make progress toward membership.