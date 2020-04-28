A 56-year-old male who had contracted the novel coronavirus has recovered from the disease after being treated by immune plasma therapy that utilises plasma collected from patients who previously recovered from Covid-19, says the rector of Turkey's Inonu University.

The novel coronavirus patient showed some positive progress within the first 72 hours of plasma therapy, says Ahmet Kizilay adding that the man was unplugged from the machine within 10 days.

"We sent plasma to many centres related to plasma therapy. The results are positive," Kizilay said.

Plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients can be transfused to patients who are struggling to produce their own antibodies against the virus.