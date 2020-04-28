The fragile relationship between Pakistan’s civilian rulers and its military leadership has come under the spotlight once again as Prime Minister Imran Khan made changes in his cabinet amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an unexpected move, Khan removed his information advisor Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was not one to shy away from a fight on television talk shows.

Shibli Faraz, her replacement, is son of a famous Urdu poet and counted among the old guard of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. But he’s a little known politician who has been pushed to the forefront of a fight to defend the government that is facing difficulties in containing the Covid-19 cases.

Officially, the changes are being touted as a routine affair. But the appointment of Asim Bajwa, a retired military officer, as the second-in-command at the information ministry, has raised eyebrows.

“It's the latest indication of the Pakistan military, directly and indirectly, scaling up its role in policy,” Michael Kugelman, a South Asia analyst at the Wilson Center tweeted.

Bajwa, until a few years back, headed the powerful military’s information wing, the Inter Services Public Relations and is credited for boosting the image of the army chief at the time, Raheel Sharif.

For more than half its existence, Pakistan, which gained independence from British rule in 1947, has been ruled by the military. After winning the elections in 2018, Khan has kept a close working relationship with the military, appointing serving officers to key posts such as the CEO of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Those ties have come at a cost for Khan as the opposition routinely challenges his legitimacy, calling him a “selected” leader and accuses him of grabbing power through military backing. Yet, no one has come out with any concrete evidence of election rigging.

Some members of the government see Awan’s removal as the right move.