WORLD
3 MIN READ
Escape of Ebola patient in DRC sparks fear of further infection
The Democratic Republic of Congo was two days away from declaring the end of the world's second-largest Ebola epidemic when a new chain of infection was discovered on April 10, following more than seven weeks without a new case.
Escape of Ebola patient in DRC sparks fear of further infection
In this photo taken on April 10, 2020, Martine Milonde (L) a Congolese community mobiliser who works with the aid group World Vision in Beni, eastern DRC, which became the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak, engages the public about coronavirus prevention. / AP
April 20, 2020

An Ebola flare-up in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) may spread again after a patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to contain the disease that has infected six people since last week, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

The DRC was two days away from declaring the end of the world's second-largest Ebola epidemic when a new chain of infection was discovered on April 10, following more than seven weeks without a new case.

Since then, health authorities have sought to contain any renewed spread of infections.

But on Friday a 28-year-old motorbike taxi-driver who had tested positive for Ebola ran away from the centre where he was being treated in the town of Beni.

"We are using all the options to get him out of the community," said Boubacar Diallo, deputy incident manager for the WHO's Ebola response operation. "We are expecting secondary cases from him."

Decades of conflict and poor governance have eroded public trust in authorities in DRC.

Despite Ebola having killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018, research shows that many communities believe the disease is not real.

Recommended

Small outbreaks are common towards the end of an epidemic, but healthworkers need to ensure the virus is contained by tracking, quarantining and vaccinating the contacts of new cases.

"We do not have any details yet. All have been working with the authorities, youths and civil society to find him. Search is ongoing," Diallo said by WhatsApp message.

A 15-year-old girl also tested positive for the virus on Friday, Diallo said, taking the total number of confirmed new cases since the flare-up to six.

Beni's deputy mayor Muhindo Bakwanamaha said the local authorities have not so far been able to track down the escaped patient. "Since he is out of treatment he will die, and create a lot of contacts around him," he said.

Two new vaccines have had a major impact in containing Ebola, but militia attacks have prevented health workers from reaching some areas hit by the virus.

DRC's battered health system is simultaneously fighting measles and cholera epidemics, as well as the global coronavirus pandemic. 

The country has recorded 327 cases of Covid-19 and 25 deaths.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin