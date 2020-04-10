A few weeks into the lockdown amid rising cases and deaths, the UK economy also found itself in an immense decline and damage. The Guardian reported six in 10 UK firms have no more than three months of cash left and was later followed by news that the department store Debenhams was preparing to file for bankruptcy. Half of UK companies seek to furlough staff over coronavirus, reported Financial Times. My clients were no exception. After informing me they were going to cut 30 percent off my regular payments, they called me the following week, giving me a three week notice to end my services because their business was doing very bad in terms of cash flow. Losing my income in Turkey would not have serious consequences with my family residing there, but here it could mean suddenly not having a place to live as I wouldn’t be able to pay my rent.

The government had released a non-statutory guidance for landlords and tenants during the coronavirus emergency. The emergency legislation meant landlord’s mortgage payments would be postponed and a process of protecting tenants in social and private accommodation from eviction would begin. Yet at the end of this period, the rent of these months would still be due in a total amount. Without a job, or a new job opportunity on the horizon it was quite unlikely I would manage this. Even though Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, has announced a scheme to support the UK’s self-employed, I am unable to apply for it because I haven’t resided in this country long enough. Those eligible consist of “a trading profit of less than £50,000 in 2018-19 or an average trading profit of less than £50,000 from 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.”

Under these circumstances, the Turkish Embassy in London was unfortunately unable to provide any assistance. Highly unprecedented and uncertain as it is, surely this crisis would highlight the importance of kindness, tolerance, empathy and goodwill? Taking into account the latest trend of stockpiling however, it seems the selfishness of humanity shines through. I messaged my landlords in a rather hopeless attempt to ask for some reduction in my rent during this period. When they refused and I expressed I would then have to move out, they said I wouldn’t get my deposit back. I had to become quite sharp in responding to their inconsiderate and insensitive approach and in the end we somehow managed to find a mutual path. Now I have a place to stay for the months of April and May. After that? I do not know.

I am only one of the thousands of Turkish or other international citizens stranded in the UK during this time. No matter how hard these times are or may be, I am thankful for the power of technology. When I took to social media to briefly mention what I am going through, I was amazed by the amount of reactions I got to my post. While some people I know buried their head in the sand, numerous people that I had not even met before on Twitter, ran to offer me help. Some of them offered a room in their houses, while some put me in touch with potential freelance opportunities. On Facebook, my friends that I had not seen for years wrote messages of support. Every single one of them proved to have such good hearts. Yet, there was one woman whose contact meant even more for me. Her message read: “Good morning. I am a writer who has lived in Britain since 1980. I am originally from Syria, and have Turkish origins.”

I had not heard of Rana Kabbani until then. British Syrian cultural historian, writer and broadcaster’s father, Sabah Kabbani, was from a Turkish family originally from Konya, Turkey. Her paternal uncle was the renowned poet Nizar Kabbani. Her maternal family was also from a distinguished Turkish background: Kabbani's mother, Maha, was the niece of Said al Ghazzi, former prime minister of Syria. She was somebody that I would look up to with intellectual family roots, and she said to me: “The Turkish people saved millions of Syrians from being exterminated by Assad. I am eternally obliged to every single Turkish person as a result of this generously.” That was the start of a beautiful connection caused by a series of unfortunate events. In the following days she certainly proved to have the typical warm nature of Mediterranean people; my homeland and its neighbours. When I was having problems with my current room and landlord, she offered me to stay with them however long I want. It was perhaps whatever I needed the most in this difficult time; emotional support. “Evil as the world is, it remains full of extraordinary goodness & surprising encounters too. Also, you remind me of my younger self, so feel much empathy,” her message read.

In the end, I realised even the worst day of our lives lasts no longer than 24 hours, and there is still hope. There are still many good people out in the world offering a hand of help even if you have never met them in person before. At a time when the whole world is battling with an invisible monster, I have no choice but to wait and see, just like millions of other people.