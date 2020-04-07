In early March, doctors in the Indian state of Kerala identified a patient with Covid-19 related symptoms. Kerala, known for its beaches and palm trees, is located on the Malabar Coast, more than 2,000 kilometres south of the capital New Delhi.

Instead of waiting for central government’s advice, the state health machinery kicked into action. Doctors knew it was important to get to the source of the infection even before laboratory test confirmation. And they quickly figured that the patient's relatives had travelled from abroad.

A couple and their son arrived in Kerala via Qatar Airways on February 29. They hadn’t disclosed that they were in Italy, which has become the hotbed of novel coronavirus casualties.

Dozens of medical workers quickly tracked more than 3,000 people who might have come in contact with the family. They were asked to stay indoors. Twice a day, someone from the state’s health department called to check on their symptoms.

If anyone needed hospitalisation, a dedicated ambulance was sent to bring them to a building specially earmarked within the Kozhikode Medical College premises to treat them. Anyone who wanted to get checked for the viral infection was asked to show up at this better-equipped building instead of outpatient departments.

Kerala’s preparedness and prompt action stands in stark contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dillydallying response to the contagion as more and more cases were reported in other states in the following weeks.

Kerala's effective handling of the recent outbreak was motivated by its experience with tackling the deadly Nipah virus in 2018.

“Unlike Nipah, the epicentre of the epidemic was known. The advantage is that you know where carriers of the virus are coming from. People under low risk of contracting it can be put under home quarantine, while a health worker follows up with them morning and evening. This was a technique developed during the Nipah outbreak,” Dr Rajeev Sadanandan told media platform The Better India.

Sadanandan, a former health official, is widely credited for leading the efforts to contain the spread of Nipah, the deadly viral disease with a fatality rate 40 to 75 percent that first appeared in Malaysia two decades ago.

Kerala’s Kozhikode and neighbouring Malappuram districts saw dozens of Nipah infections and 17 deaths. Things could have been much more severe if not for the prompt steps taken by local doctors to quickly identify the disease, isolate the family members and track the people they might have come in contact with.

Covid-19 is far more viral and contagious than Nipah or other haemorrhagic fevers, which are deadly but quickly peak and have mostly remained confined to few towns, villages and cities. Yet, Kerala and African countries such as Uganda, Nigeria and Sierra Leone can teach the world a lot about how to deal with infectious diseases - especially if they have jumped from the animal kingdom.

With Nipah’s outbreak, epidemiologists and veterinarians didn’t wait for special gear to go in search of the source animal. The family that first became infected was thought to have come in contact with bats, which lived in a well. So experts with construction gloves, and plastic coverings taped to their elbows went there to collect samples.

A year before Nipah cases surfaced in Kerala, a few doctors there were trained by America’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention in identifying exactly such viral outbursts. It paid off as the doctors didn’t wait for test results to come through. They sifted through the medical literature to identify the illness. This was crucial since Nipah’s symptoms are similar to encephalitis, which kills many people in India every year.