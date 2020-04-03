The Covid-19 pandemic that has killed thousands across Europe, mostly in economically distressed Italy, Spain and France, has put to test the solidarity of the European Union like never before.

European leaders are bickering over who would foot the bill for the funds that need to be raised to provide much-needed resources to overworked hospitals and benefits to those who have lost their jobs.

At the heart of the issue is the indifference of the financially prosperous northern European nations of Germany, Netherlands and Austria towards the plight of their southern neighbours.

Italy, Spain, France, and others want to issue so-called corona bonds, which is essentially a debt that can be collectively guaranteed by the block.

This makes sense for countries such as Italy, which has to pay high interest rates if it borrows money on its own because of its high debt and concerns over its ability to pay.

“The image that Italians have of the Netherlands has been drastically polluted in just a few days,” former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta told Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant.

“And not just in Italy … Look at the reactions in Portugal and Spain. They are surprised, severely disappointed reactions. Nobody expected that the Netherlands, one of the founders of the European Union, would behave like this at just such a moment,” he added.

German and Dutch leaders have drawn a widespread backlash for what many see as their insensitive behaviour at a time when Europe needs cooperation to fight the pandemic.

Wopke Hoekstra, the Dutch Finance Minister, was criticised by the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costo for questioning why other countries were not as financially prepared as the Netherlands to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shot down the idea of a mutual debt instrument in a virtual meeting of European leaders last week.

"From the German side and from other sides, we said that this was not the view of all member states,” she said.