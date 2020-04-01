I have been working for years as a journalist in conflict zones, in the Middle East and North Africa. And for years, I have been following the destiny of millions of people migrating along dangerous and deadly routes.

I saw dozens of ISIS (Daesh) fighters' corpses along the streets of Mosul, bodies of civilians visibly executed, the arms tied behind their backs and the sign of a single bullet in the head.

I saw bodies of children lying on the rubble, some with a toy next to them, a stuffed animal maybe to commemorate a body that won't have the prospect of adult life. I met mothers and fathers who saw their sons killed in front of their eyes or hung in the squares of their villages.

I have lived with proximity to death for the life and job I have chosen to do in recent years. Some of the events I've covered include the wars against Daesh, the civil conflicts in Libya, the car bombings in Kabul, the terrorist attacks in Tunisia, the coup in Cairo, the bombing raids on Gaza, and many more.

And every time I returned home, in Italy to my family and my son, I felt two things: that I was a privileged witness of the most extraordinary events in recent history, and that I was a lucky citizen of the 'protected part' of the world.

Every time I returned from a conflict area in recent years, one question stood out and among all the others: how the fear of bombs, the proximity of death and hunger, or in a word, how war can be described to those who have never lived it and don't have memories of it?

This is why I worked on language, I equipped my questions with new words, to help people in Italy in understanding something they haven't lived through — except for those who were alive during the last World War.

Sometimes I succeeded, and other times, failed.

This is why now that our life has been turned upside down by the Coronavirus, every aspect of our life has radically changed. When I hear about Coronavirus described as a war, when I read or hear such a metaphor used in the headlines of news channel and newspapers, it makes me nervous.

I think it's another way to avoid focusing on the real problem. It highlights the limits of our language in emergencies, it doesn't show us the limits and virtues of the health system of our countries and because it doesn't describe the thing that scares us most: the unpredictability of death.

Now I'm called in to describe this phenomenon that I ignored until a month ago, and that has changed my life and directly affected my family. I have the responsibility as a citizen and journalist to be lucid and rational in front of the unknown – and to communicate.

But, remember, this is not war.

When the news becomes reality

In just over a month, between February and March, I have been in Libya, in Tripoli, to cover the ongoing war and in the Greek islands of Lesbos and Samos, where 44 thousand migrants are blocked by containment policies of European countries waiting for their asylum request to be processed.

In the meantime, they live without a roof over their heads, without toilets, electricity, without enough food and of course, without doctors and access to healthcare. The scenario of contagion there is an unimaginable tragedy.

When I landed in Rome on March 9, an entire column of flights at Fiumicino airport were cancelled. Security controls more than doubled, masks and gloves everywhere.

At the time of writing, Italy has 105,792 confirmed cases with 12,428 deaths.

According to ISS data, the Higher Institute of Health, since the beginning of the epidemic, at least 4,824 health professionals have been infected with coronavirus, equal to 9 percent of the total number of people infected, a percentage more than double that of the Chinese study published on JAMA (3.8).

The Gimbe foundation, says that the data is widely underestimated and asks that the tests be extended to all doctors and health workers.

Cuba sent 52 doctors to help Italian doctors and nurses, members of the 'medical brigada' who had experience with the Ebola outbreak.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has issued four decrees to contain the contagion, limiting travels, imposing lockdown of entire regions and stopping the production of non-essential commodities.

Since I came back from my trip which will probably be the last for a long time, my son has stopped going to school, we queue for groceries, in front of the supermarket we will keep a distance of one meter and more, we wear gloves and masks to throw out the garbage, I must have washed my hands with disinfectant hundreds of times, and I stopped seeing my friends and colleagues.

Then, my uncle tested positive for Covid-19.

He has been in intensive care for eight days. He is seventy years old, lives with his wife - my aunt - in a small isolated village on the outskirts of Rome, one of those typical central Italian towns, made of coffee and small shops where everyone knows each other, and the local doctor knows everyone by name.

"Covid can't arrive here," everyone thought while maintaining the restrictions required by the government and by mayors.

Yet, it's here.

My uncle had a high fever for a few days. On the fifth day of fever, his doctor – alarmed and worried, but tragically unprepared for the events he was called in to handle – requested an ambulance for a suspected Covid-19 case, activating a security protocol.

This means that in the middle of the night, doctors and nurses arrive with anti-contagion personal protective equipment, and in hazmat suits.

A stretcher for a man with fever, who proudly greeted his wife and got on the vehicle whispering between a cough, "don't worry, everything will be fine."

It is 1030PM on Saturday 14 March. At 5AM, the morning after, my uncle was one of the 29 ICU patients in the Lazio region where we all live, although in different municipalities.