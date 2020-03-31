In the history of global economic crises, the job of building confidence in currencies, financial institutions and markets has almost always fallen upon the shoulders of central bankers. At times they have made wrong decisions, which have dried up credit, shut factories and left millions of people jobless.

The years that led to the Great Depression of 1929, saw four men play an outsized role in the events that followed: Montagu Norman at the Bank of England, Benjamin Strong at the US Federal Reserve, Hjalmar Schacht in Germany and France’s Emile Moreau were powerbrokers in the world of finance after the First World War.

Germany was obliged to pay war reparations and similarly, the UK and France also owed money to creditors after the devastating war.

“The quartet of central bankers did in fact succeed in keeping the world economy going but they were only able to do so by holding interest rates down and by keeping Germany afloat on borrowed money,” writes Liaquat Ahamed, in his book Lords of Finance.

“It was a system that was bound to come to a crashing end.”

That was a different time and the reasons that led to the crash in stock and bond prices in the 1930s were distinct from what we see today.

But once again central bankers have come to play an important role in ensuring that money continues to exchange hands, minimising panic.

Not in the good books

Jerome Powell, the head of the US Federal Reserve, has been at the receiving end of US President Donald Trump’s criticism for months. Just days ago, on March 14, Trump threatened to remove him if he didn’t move more aggressively on cutting the interest rate to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Trump has been trying to influence the fiercely independent Fed to cut rates even before the first Covid-19 cases were reported in China late last year. The US president has his own reasons: he wants to boost the US economy in the election year.

In the present crisis, the Fed has taken half a dozen measures in the last few days in a bid to re-energise the financial markets. It has received an additional boost in the shape of a $454 billion supply of funds from the US Congress. Altogether, the US plans to pump $2 trillion into the economy, which has already seen a massive surge in jobless claims.

Powell’s bipartisan approach seems to have paid off in bringing about an urgent response. In the last two years he has met both the Republican and Democrat lawmakers and gained the confidence of Congress.

As a result, they had given the Fed powers to lend to businesses and municipalities. There’s already talk about it taking an unprecedented step into the equity market to buy stocks and it is already buying investment grade corporate bonds.

Powell has faced criticism from other places. In its March 20 editorial, the Wall Street Journal wrote that he, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have offered “no diagnosis for the economic problem and their prescriptions aren’t clear”.

Central bankers don't generally like the media spotlight - especially in times of crisis. Montagu Norman travelled under false identity and skipped trains to avoid reporters.

So market watchers must have been pleased to see Powell on NBC’s Today Show when he said reopening of the economy will depend on how quickly the virus can be contained.