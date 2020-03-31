Six of Africa's 54 nations are among the last in the world to report cases of the new coronavirus.

The global pandemic has been confirmed in almost every country save a handful of the far-flung tiny island states, as well as war-torn Yemen and isolated North Korea.

In Africa, authorities claim they are spared by God, or simply saved by low air traffic to their countries. However, some fear it is a lack of testing that is hiding the true impact.

South Sudan

The East African nation is barely emerging from six years of civil war and with high levels of hunger, illness and little infrastructure, observers fear the virus could wreak havoc.

Doctor Angok Gordon Kuol, one of those charged with overseeing the fight against the virus, said the country had only carried out 12 tests, none of which were positive.

He said the reason the virus has yet to reach South Sudan could be explained by the low volume of air traffic and travel to the country.

"Very few airlines come to South Sudan and most of the countries affected today because of ... people coming from abroad."

He said the main concern was foreigners working for the large NGO and humanitarian community, or people crossing land borders from neighbouring countries.

South Sudan has shut schools, banned gatherings, such as weddings, funerals, and sporting events, and blocked flights from worst-affected countries. Non-essential businesses have been shuttered and movement restricted.

The country can currently test around 500 people and has one isolation centre with 24 beds.

Burundi

In Burundi, which is gearing up for general elections in May, authorities thank divine intervention for the lack of cases.

"The government thanks all-powerful God who has protected Burundi," government spokesman Prosper Ntahorwamiye said on national television last week.

He criticised those "spreading rumours" that Burundi is not capable of testing for the virus or that it is spreading within the country unnoticed.

Some measures have been taken, such as the suspension of international flights and placing handwashing stations at the entrances to banks and restaurants in Bujumbura.

Nonetheless, several doctors have expressed their concerns.

"There are zero cases in Burundi because there have been zero tests," one doctor said on condition of anonymity.