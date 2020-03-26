MUMBAI — Tara Panthi earns a living cooking for other people. Now she faces the very real possibility of a food shortage in her own home in a working class settlement in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

"On the one hand there is this disease to worry about, on the other hand, about eating and rations. We are stuck,” she told TRT World.

Panthi, 35, is a worker in the informal economy, like much of India, and though she has some rations thanks to help from a local non-profit, the uncertainty of living on a day-to-day basis is terrifying.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day-long lockdown in the country starting on Wednesday, as a measure to limit the spread of Covid-19; India has more than 600 recorded cases and 13 deaths so far.

The hardest hit by the lockdown are the poor; daily wagers, construction workers, street vendors and the homeless. Estimates claim that India has about 450 million or roughly 90 percent of its workforce in the unorganised economy. India also has a large floating population of migrant workers who have moved from villages to cities and across states for work, estimated to be about 120 million.

The news of a lockdown has thrown their lives into disarray, as industrial units and businesses, restaurants and other public places deemed non-essential have shut. This has meant that many millions are staring at the very real prospect of hunger, cramped living, inadequate sanitation and indefinite uncertainty.

“Work has been stopped for so many days, I have earned nothing this month,” said Bharat Pathak, a headloader who works in Pune and earns about Rs 7,000 ($93) a month.

Before the train services were halted, Pathak, 35, thought of returning to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh, more than 1,000 kilometres away, but decided against it when he saw the rush of people thronging the trains. “That was also a concern. What if we fell sick because we travelled?” he asked. Additionally, his wife’s treatment for an ulcer has been put on hold as hospitals remain busy.

The suspension of local commuting services has also hit people. Private security guards for instance, face the possibility of being stranded at their workplaces for several days to come. Some housing societies have been providing food for such staff, but those outside commercial establishments are struggling. One security guard in Mumbai who requested anonymity said he had only eaten a handful of snacks all day. “It’s not always easy or possible to go home, and finding food is difficult,” he said. Buses have been restricted to those who comprise essential services such as civic and hospital employees.