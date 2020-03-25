With strict new rules regarding the UK-wide lockdown which bans gatherings of more than two people in public, cafés and restaurants in London are trying to stay open by offering takeaway menus.

Cottons, a Caribbean restaurant at Notting Hill Gate in London is one establishment that has put these new measures in place. Before the Coronavirus outbreak, the branch had “no less than 70 to 80 per day luckily,” according to Marina, the general manager.

“We are doing a lot of takeaways honestly. Between midday and 10 pm, it is not a good business now but it is the only solution we have to survive. My chef and I are in the restaurant. I turn on my tablet, I receive the Deliveroo, I pack up the bag. The driver is outside, I am going to give him the bag, he collects it and gives it to the customer. That’s it.”

Most cafés and restaurants have already closed their shops temporarily to help fight coronavirus.

Similar restaurant and café shutdowns have been observed in other big cities like New York, Paris and Milan. At least half of New York City's roughly 26,000 restaurants have been shuttered, putting a large number of people out of work.

As in other countries in the world, 27 million people in Britain watched their prime minister deliver a message of precaution asking people to stay at home in order to protect the country's National Health Service. As of Monday night, UK citizens were ordered to stay indoors and to only go out for the four main reasons: shopping for necessities, one form of exercise a day, any medical needs and travelling to and from work, if you are a key worker or when this is necessary. These were the strictest restrictions Britain had seen since the end of World War II.

Further to the prime minister’s Covid-19 emergency rules, all shops that are not selling essential goods that buyers need, must close until further notice. Failure to do so will see shopkeepers issued with a fine. The matter of coronavirus should be taken seriously as the number of deaths in the UK continues to increase with a total of 422 by Tuesday March 24.

UK citizens are getting used to these new measures along with other countries around the world where public life has drastically changed in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. In Italy, restrictions are in place until April 3, but could extend to July 31. The country has issued a nationwide lockdown ordering its 60 million residents to stay at home. The French government has announced a strict nationwide lockdown too, banning all public gatherings last week and urging residents to stay at home. People in France are required to fill out a document stating their reason for leaving their house. New York City has also required its citizens to stay indoors as coronavirus cases in the city have risen sharply. Some cafés in Brooklyn, including thousands of restaurants in New York have started a take out or delivery option only just like London.

There are currently more than 423,000 cases of Covid-19 confirmed around the world with more than 18,000 deaths.

While people are stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis, they are able to order food from restaurants and cafés as long as they are still trading.

Most restaurants and cafés can remain open if they apply social distancing and can only provide their customers with takeaway food and delivery services. This gives companies such as Deliveroo a much harder task during the pandemic, as the level of orders has shown a drastic increase ever since the evening of March 20.

As many as 3,000 restaurants have signed up to the platform in the past month and many businesses have now gone online to continue to deliver food to their clients. Said [last name withheld], who works for Deliveroo stated: “The company has seen restaurant sign-ups jump by 86 per cent in the past two weeks as Covid-19 forces restaurants, cafés and pubs to close down. On an average day, I used to earn around £30 ($35) per night. Since Friday when cafés and restaurants only offer to take away service, I am earning double the amount per night.”

Deliveroo has teamed up with BP fuel stations and the supermarket Marks & Spencer to offer deliveries of essentials for households in self-isolation.