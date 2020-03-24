Nation after nation is putting its suppression strategy into play, locking down cities across the world, telling their fellow citizens to stay home to prevent the deadly coronavirus from spreading further.

While some think that the suppression strategy could also create a fatigue factor, which could backfire in the long term, many psychologists and educators see positives in staying home, as it will help children and their parents deepen their family bonds.

“We can really begin recognising each other as human beings. There are such mothers, who have no idea about their children. There are such fathers, who have no idea about their kids. Staying at home can create an opportunity for family members to know each other,” said Ayla Yazici, one of Turkey’s most experienced psychoanalysts, who is also a member of the International Psychoanalytical Association.

Other experts and educators echoed a similar viewpoint.

“Children are now having a good time with their fathers and mothers. This is a blessing for them. They will have a chance to practice certain things together from cleaning the house as a family to making a cake,” said Sevim Karagoz, the 65-year old idealist principal of Sevim Anne kindergarten in Istanbul’s Umraniye, who has run the pre-school for more than 15 years.

“Unexpectedly, the coronavirus pandemic, which forces people to stay home, could lead to developing healthier connections within families,” Karagoz told TRT World.

Due to long and intense working hours, many working fathers and mothers reach home exhausted and cannot give their best to their children. In most cases, experts say, children are left alone for most part of the day and they end up craving for love and attention.

“Let’s hope that the epidemic will not continue so long. But in this process, I believe, the unity and solidarity among families will be more consolidated,” Karagoz viewed.

Aysun Azakli, a 47-year-old psychotherapist and educator, also thinks that the epidemic can bring some positives along with the terrible death toll, which has passed 16,000 across the globe.

“During this process, children might have their parents’ fill of care, which was lacking as they were working far away from home. Kids are pleased that their parents are at home with them,” Azakli said.

“Despite feeling some insecurity coming from an unidentified source, children might also sense that there is a solidarity across the country and the world against the virus, feeling positive things that people can come together at certain situations,” Azakli told TRT World.

Several working mothers TRT World spoke to gave similar views, while they also expressed underlying anxieties about the pandemic.

According to these mothers, the pandemic has created a unique opportunity for them to stay with their kids for 24/7 cycles within a particular location, which is the family home, not a vacation spot, cinema, playground, or any other outside space.

It makes them feel as one, which has apparently been a missing part of family life for so many years, directing mothers to focus on their children’s emotional needs and share their happy and sad hours altogether.

“Family is the smallest group among social groups. If this group’s main dynamics are good with less conflicts between wife and husband, looking from a positive lens, [the virus containment] could be even a chance for the family to have more time together,” Yazici told TRT World.

“Under the current working system, indeed, family members could not spend enough time with each other. The containment could be something plus for our lives to recognise each other,” Yazici viewed.

Across Turkey, through various social media platforms including WhatsApp, people share their experience with their peers as sending interesting anecdotes from their lives.

In one of the most common shared WhatsApp messages, one of the Turkish husbands speaks to his male friend on the phone about the pandemic saying that he is at home and feels defunct in the absence of cancelled football matches.