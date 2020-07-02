Los Angeles has voted to cut the city's police budget by $150 million on Wednesday, acceding in part to demands made during last month's anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The measure was passed in a 12-2 vote by the city council, with much of the money to be rediverted to minority areas of Los Angeles.

"This is a step forward, supporting minority communities in ways in which they deserve – with respect, dignity and an even playing field," said Curren Price, the sole black member on the council's budget committee.

The cut will see the Los Angeles Police Department fall below 10,000 officers next summer, to its lowest level since 2008, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The city has over 4 million residents.

Before the measure, the LAPD budget had been steadily growing for years to reach $1.86 billion, out of the city's total $10.5 billion budget.

Black Lives Matter protests swept Los Angeles and the nation following African American Floyd's death under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May.

Organisers demanded the LAPD be "defunded" far beyond the scope of Wednesday's cut.

"I want to take this time to acknowledge Black Lives Matter-LA organisers and others for keeping our feet to the fire and demanding more from our government," said Price.

The LAPD cut comes as Los Angeles faces a massive budget deficit following the coronavirus lockdown.

NY cuts police budget

New York City lawmakers have approved a disputed annual budget that purports to slash $1 billion from the NYPD.

Protesters have camped outside New York's city hall this past week demanding that money be shifted from America's largest police force to social services to help fight racial injustice.

Late Tuesday, members of New York's city council approved the government's budget for the new fiscal year starting Wednesday that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says cuts the NYPD's operating budget from about $6 billion to roughly $5 billion. The cuts include scrapping the planned hiring of about 1,160 new police officers, as well as reducing overtime costs and redeploying administrative staff.

