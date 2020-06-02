Insight

A wave of protests, and police violence, have swept across the US after the killing of George Floyd.

Ironically, that same viciousness police are accused of, has been on display during the protests.

Here are some photos of how American police have attempted to quell rallies - their treatment has sometimes even extended to journalists.

A protester washes the eyes of fellow demonstrator Marie Kelly, 22, who said she was pepper sprayed by New York City police during protests on 1 June, 2020, in New York City. (AFP)

Police arrest a protester near Times Square after the 11pm curfew during a night of protests over the death of George Floyd on 1 June, 2020 in New York City. (AFP)

Protesters are detained by police before being arrested for a curfew violation in the Hollywood area while peacefully demonstrating over George Floyd’s death on 1 June, 2020 in Los Angeles, (AFP)

Police intervene during a protest over the death of George Floyd. In this photograph, a policeman fires tear gas at demonstrators, United States, 31 May 2020. (AA)

Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest over the death of George Floyd on 31 May, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AA)

A journalist is seen bleeding after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th police precinct following a demonstration to call for justice for George Floyd on 30 May, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)

A medical professional attending the protest, assists a member of the media after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th police precinct during a demonstration to call for justice for George Floyd on 30 May, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)

Protesters hold placards and raise their arms as they gather peacefully to protest the death of George Floyd at the State Capital building in downtown Columbus, Ohio, on 1 June, 2020. (AFP)

Source: TRT World