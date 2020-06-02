Insight
A wave of protests, and police violence, have swept across the US after the killing of George Floyd.
Ironically, that same viciousness police are accused of, has been on display during the protests.
Here are some photos of how American police have attempted to quell rallies - their treatment has sometimes even extended to journalists.
Source: TRT World