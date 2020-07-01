Thousands of Palestinians have protested in Gaza against Israel's plan to annex portions of occupied West Bank, as premier Benjamin Netanyahu held off an announcement on the controversial project and international opposition stiffened.

Netanyahu's centre-right coalition government had set July 1 as the date from which it could begin implementing US President Donald Trump's controversial Mideast proposal.

With no announcement currently scheduled on Israel's self-imposed kick-off date, opponents of the plan⁠ — notably Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza ⁠— were mobilising.

Several thousand on Wednesday brandished Palestinian flags and placards condemning Trump at a rally in Gaza City, while demonstrations were building in the occupied West Bank cities of Ramallah and Jericho.

'Israel is afraid of force'

"The resistance must be revived," Gaza protester Rafeeq Inaiah said. "Israel is afraid of force."

"The annexation is a threat to the Palestinians and violates international legitimacy resolutions," Saadi Abed of the Palestinian Democratic Union (FIDA) said, addressing the rally in Gaza.

"The land grip will give away for a new Palestinian intifada," he said, going on to call on the Palestinians to close ranks and "end the rift to face occupation plans."

Abed called on the Palestinian Authority to pursue efforts to "hold Israel accountable in front of the International Criminal Court for its crimes against the Palestinian people."

Gaza's Hamas rulers fired a volley of rockets into the sea on Wednesday in a warning to Israel not to annex part of the West Bank, sources in the organisation said.

The showcase launch of about 20 test rockets from the coastal Palestinian territory came as protests continued in Gaza.

Last week the Hamas said that should Israel go ahead with annexation, as provided for in a US peace plan, it would amount to a "declaration of war" against Palestinians.

Trump's Middle East plan

The Trump plan, unveiled in January, offered a path for Israel to annex territory and Jewish West Bank settlements, communities considered illegal under international law.

Netanyahu has voiced enthusiastic support for the Trump plan ⁠— which has been roundly rejected by the Palestinians ⁠— but the right-wing premier has not revealed his intentions for enacting the US proposals.

