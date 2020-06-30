A Yemeni rights group has accused both sides in the country’s civil war of arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances and torture of hundreds of people in the past four years in unofficial detention centres across war-torn Yemen.

The Mwatana Organization for Human Rights said on Tuesday it documented over 1,600 cases of arbitrary detentions, 770 cases of forced disappearances, 344 cases of torture and at least 66 deaths in secret prisons run by the warring sides since April 2016.

The group released an 87-page report identifying at least 11 unofficial detention centres across Yemen where “torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment are particularly prevalent”.

“The scale and severity of abuse ... has had significant societal impact,” it said. Many of the secret sites held people for lengthy periods, with the detainees’ families not knowing where their relatives were held until after their release or transfer to another detention, the group said.

Yemen’s conflict erupted late in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile.

The following year, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states formed a coalition to take on the Houthis in what they said was an effort to stop Iran's growing sway in Yemen.

Toll of war

The conflict has killed more than 100,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, with more than 3 million people internally displaced and two-thirds of the population relying on food aid for survival.

The report blamed the Houthis and militias trained and funded by the United Arab Emirates for the majority of the abuse.