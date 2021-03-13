New Zealand has marked the second anniversary of one of its most traumatic days, when 51 Muslim worshippers were killed at two Christchurch mosques by a white supremacist.

Several hundred people gathered at the Christchurch Arena on Saturday for the remembrance service, which was also livestreamed.

A similar service planned for last year was canceled at short notice due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus.

Kiran Munir, whose husband Haroon Mahmood was killed in the attacks, told the crowd she had lost the love of her life and her soulmate.

She said her husband was a loving father of their two children.

He'd just finished a doctoral degree and was looking forward to his graduation ceremony when she last saw his smiling face.

“Little did I know that the next time I would see him the body and soul would not be together," she said.

“Little did I know that the darkest day in New Zealand’s history had dawned. That day my heart broke into a thousand pieces, just like the hearts of the 50 other families.”

READ MORE: Did the Christchurch attacks change how we view anti-Muslim bigotry?

Racism and ignorance

Temel Atacocugu, who survived being shot nine times during the attack on the Al Noor mosque, said the slaughter was caused by racism and ignorance.

“They were attacks on all of humanity,” he said.

He said the survivors would never be able to erase the pain in their hearts and would never be the same.

“However, the future is in our hands,” he said.