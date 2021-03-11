If Syria's war has a timeline, Aalwan al Aalwan is its embodiment.

The 10-year-old was born just few days after the revolt against Bashar al Assad's rule began in March 2011. Aalwan lost his mother to a barrel bomb, witnessed school friends perish in bombardments, and has been displaced five times.

Aalwan's mother was killed in a barrel bomb strike on their home in Al Tah in northwestern Syria's Idlib province in January 2017.

His family fled Idlib in December 2019 as the regime and its ally Russia pressed an offensive.

They fled more than five times between neighbouring towns and villages as the regime and its allied forces pushed deeper into Idlib.

Eventually, the family found shelter in Batintah refugee camp on the Syria-Turkey border.

Today, Aalwan lives with his 12 siblings, seven from his mother and another five from his father's [Abu Hussein Aalwan] second wife. The fourth grader, who studies in a tent in a camp for the displaced, has lived nothing but war.

As the Syria war grinds on into its eleventh year, and Aalwan being what he says is "as old as the revolution," TRT World looks back to the year that sparked the revolution and the subsequent events while Aalwan was growing up.

I'm 10-years-old... as old as the revolution. I don't really know what the revolution is, but they say that we're the same age. I don't know what the revolution is, I'm slowly learning about it - Aalwan al Aalwan, 10

It's March 2011 – Aalwan and Syria's uprising are born:

- Protests break out after years of repressive rule by Assad.

- The regime cracks down violently but protests continue.

- An army colonel flees to Turkey and sets up opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) in July.

- An armed rebellion erupts with support from Western and Arab countries. The rebels seize large swathes of territory, including the centre of third city Homs and a chunk of Aleppo, Syria's second major city.

- In October 2011, Syrian opposition leaders meet in Istanbul to declare the creation of the opposition Syrian National Council (SNC).

- Hundreds are killed and thousands wounded. Syrians start leaving their hometowns, either for different parts of the country or to neighbouring countries.

What I've experienced during the revolution ... my mother died from a bombing and the regime destroyed our home ... - Aalwan al Aalwan

Aalwan and the revolt turn 1:

- In March 2012, the regime retakes Homs and carries out another bloody operation against the central city of Hama, a bastion of opposition.

- FSA fighters launch the battle for Damascus in July, but the regime retains control of the capital, with rebels seizing some suburbs.

- In July, YPG, the armed wing of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch PYD, takes control of Afrin, Kobane, and Amuda.

- World powers meet in Geneva and agree on the need for a political transition, but their divisions on how to achieve it will foil years of UN-sponsored peace efforts.

- Assad launches heavy aerial attacks on towns and cities that had rebelled against his rule, as once peaceful protesters now carry arms and thousands are killed.

- SNC grows into the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces. More than 100 countries recognise it as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people while Assad's forces start to lose ground inside the country.

- Aid agencies are overwhelmed with refugees in Lebanon and Iraq. Syrian refugees seek shelter further afield, moving away from the Middle East and towards Europe.

I was born with the revolution, that's what God wanted - Aalwan al Aalwan

Syria's war and Aalwan are now 2 years old:

- It's 2013 and regime helicopters and planes begin air strikes, often with barrel bombs, on opposition and rebel areas.

- Iran-backed Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah deploys fighters to back the Syrian regime.

- Iran also boosts its support for Assad.

- A chemical attack on two rebel and opposition-held areas in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus reportedly kills more than 1,400 people. The regime denies responsibility.

- President Barack Obama pulls back from threatened punitive strikes, and instead agrees a deal with Russia which is supposed to dismantle Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.

- The PYD announces three autonomous areas or "cantons" called Afrin, Jazira and Kobane (from west to the east) following the withdrawal of Syrian regime forces.

- An estimated 1.5 million Syrians become refugees.

But if only I hadn't been born at this time, because my classmates and friends ... some of them have been displaced, some have died; only two or three still with me - Aalwan al Aalwan

Aalwan is 3; enter the Daesh:

- An al Qaeda splinter group seizes eastern Raqqa city in June 2014 before grabbing swathes of territory across Syria and Iraq, declaring a new caliphate and renaming itself Islamic State (or Daesh).

- Washington builds an anti-Daesh coalition under the Syrian Democratic Forces, primarily driven by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terror group, and starts air strikes. This slows Daesh's terror spree but creates friction with its NATO ally Turkey.

- Syria's war grows bloody with UN estimating that 6.5 million people are internally displaced, and more than three million displaced out of Syria.

To be honest, his childhood was anything but what a childhood should be. When he started growing conscious, around one or one-and-a-half years old, he was awoken by displacement and the sound of bombing - Abu Hussein Aalwan, father of Aalwan

Aalwan turns 4; Russia joins war:

- As Assad's forces lose ground to the armed opposition in many areas, rebel groups gain more ground and seize the northwestern city of Idlib but militants are taking a bigger role in 2015.

- A wide spectrum of dissidents and rebels come together in Saudi Arabia to form the High Negotiations Committee (HNC). It does not however include separate opposition groups in Cairo and Moscow.

- Russia joins the war on Assad's side, deploying warplanes and giving military aid that soon turns with the help of Iran the course of conflict decisively against the rebels.

- Three-year-old Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi, along with his brother and mother, drown in the Mediterranean Sea off the Turkish coast, en route to Europe.

Images of his body washed ashore sparks global outcry and puts spotlight on refugee crisis.