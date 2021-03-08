As environmental changes start to become more stark in Kashmir, it has led to a greater rise in conflict between man and animal.

Drastic climate change has led to tremendous snowfall this year in the upper areas of Kashmir, decreasing food availability for wild animals and forcing them to encroach into nearby human habitats.

Deforestation is another major reason why wildlife can be found venturing into human settlements more frequently.

Aakib Hussain, a wildlife researcher said: “People gather around these animals which frighten them and their natural reflex of self defense, which is to attack, is activated. If left on their own they won’t hurt anyone unnecessarily.”

Instead of contacting the wildlife department whenever they spot any wild animal, people often try to kill them or chase them away, which results in casualties and sometimes fatalities.

“We have encroached on their habitat and now it’s time to pay back for our wrongdoings,” said Aakib.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, 50, a wildlife helper posted in Hurpora forest range, was recently injured while rescuing a leopard in Memandar village of Shopian, South Kashmir.

“I followed the footsteps of the leopard and after a few miles I found him and tranquilised him, I was all alone on this mission,” Mushtaq said.

“I too got injured but my only intention was to save the villagers,” he added. Children and the elderly would have been easy targets if the leopard made its way into the village.

In this leopard attack, four people were injured along with Mushtaq. One was left with serious head injuries.

Wildlife officials often face the ire of charged up mobs during attacks, affecting their work.