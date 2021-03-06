Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has won a vote of confidence from parliament in a session marked by an opposition boycott of the vote and clashes between government supporters and opposition leaders outside the parliament building.

Khan was able to secure 178 votes, against the 172 required to win confidence, the speaker of the house announced.

Khan, who became prime minister following the 2018 general elections, volunteered to seek parliament's confidence after the government’s finance minister lost a high-profile Senate seat election earlier in the week.

'Cheating the people'