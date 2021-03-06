Pope Francis has met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, one of the most senior clerics in Shia Islam, in Iraq's holy city of Najaf to deliver a joint message of peaceful coexistence, urging Muslims to embrace Iraq's long-beleaguered Christian minority.

The closed-door meeting was to touch on issues plaguing Iraq’s Christian minority. Al Sistani is a deeply revered figure in Shia-majority Iraq and and his opinions on religious and other matters are sought by Shia worldwide.

For Iraq’s dwindling Christian minority, a show of solidarity from al Sistani could help secure their place in Iraq after years of displacement – and, they hope, ease intimidation from Shia militiamen against their community.

The historic meeting in al Sistani's humble home was months in the making, with every detail painstakingly discussed and negotiated between the ayatollah's office and the Vatican.

READ MORE:Pope Francis calls for end to violence on first-ever Iraq trip

“Very positive” meeting

When the time came, the 84-year-old pontiff’s convoy, led by a bullet-proof vehicle, pulled up along Najaf’s narrow and column-lined Rasool Street, which culminates at the golden-domed Imam Ali Shrine, one of the most revered sites in the world for Shias.

He then walked the few meters to al Sistani’s modest home, which the cleric has rented for decades.

A group of Iraqis wearing traditional clothes welcomed him outside. As a masked Francis entered the doorway, a few white doves were released in a sign of peace. He emerged just under an hour later, still limping heavily from an apparent flare-up of the sciatica nerve pain that makes walking difficult.

The “very positive” meeting lasted a total of 40 minutes, said a religious official in Najaf, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief media.

The official said al Sistani, who normally remains seated for visitors, stood to greet Francis at the door of his room, a rare honor. Al Sistani and Francis sat close to one another, without masks, with their hands on their laps. A small table was between them with a box of tissues on it.

The official said there was some concern about the fact that the pope had met with so many people the day before. Francis has received the coronavirus vaccine but al Sistani has not.

The visit was being carried live on Iraqi television, and residents cheered the meeting of two respected faith leaders.

”We welcome the pope’s visit to Iraq and especially to the holy city of Najaf and his meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani,” said Najaf resident Haidar Al Ilyawi. “It is an historic visit and hope it will be good for Iraq and the Iraqi people.”

First-ever papal visit