At least 38 protesters have been killed by Myanmar security forces, the highest number since a February 1 military coup, according to officials and local reports, as authorities extended their lethal crackdown.

The United Nations envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener dubbed Wednesday the "bloodiest day" with 38 people dead.

"We have now more than over 50 people died since the coup started and many are wounded," she told reporters.

The previous highest total was on Sunday, when the UN Human Rights Office reported 18 dead nationwide, although other counts put it higher.

Videos from various locations showed security forces on Wednesday firing slingshots at demonstrators, chasing them down and even brutally beating an ambulance crew.

"I heard so much continuous firing. I lay down on the ground, they shoot a lot and I saw two people killed on the spot," protester Kaung Pyae Sone Tun, 23, told Reuters in Yangon city after another two protesters were killed.

Security forces continue to fire rubber bullets and tear gas to break up anti-junta protests in Myanmar, leaving dozens dead and several others wounded, a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway.

"My team handled the dead bodies and contacted the families" in Sagaing region, rescue worker Myo Min Tun told AFP news agency.

The deaths in Sagaing were confirmed by other medics, though it was not confirmed whether security forces used live rounds or rubber bullets.

About a two hours' drive away in Mandalay city during a different protest, a doctor confirmed two people were shot dead by security forces.

"Myo Naing Lin was shot in the chest, Ma Kyay Sin was shot in the head," he told AFP, declining to be named.

'No one wants dictatorship'

"Oh my eyes, it hurts," one woman in a teacher's uniform shouted as she and other protesters scattered through a cloud of tear gas, according to a live video feed.

Nine people were hurt when police fired rubber bullets in Mandalay, the Myanmar Now news agency reported.

There were also unconfirmed reports of firing and injuries in the central towns of Myingyan and Magway. Media reported five people were wounded in the town of Monywa.

Police dispersed crowds in the main city of Yangon with tear gas, witnesses there said.

Protesters were also out Chin State in the west, Kachin State in the north, Shan State in the northeast, the central region of Sagaing and the southern town of Dawei, media and residents said.

"We're aiming to show that no one in this country wants dictatorship," Salai Lian, an activist in Chin State, told Reuters news agency.

ASEAN meet urges restraint

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers from Southeast Asian neighbours urged restraint but failed to unite behind a call for the military to release ousted government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy.

At least 21 people have been killed since a military coup on February 1 ended Myanmar's tentative progress towards democratic civilian rule and triggered protests across the country and international dismay.

International concern about the turmoil mounting but the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) failed to make a breakthrough in a virtual foreign ministers' meeting on Myanmar on Tuesday.