Human rights experts at the UN on Tuesday called on the Israeli government to halt the 'unlawful demolition' of Humsa – Al Bqai'a, a traditional Palestinian village in the northern Jordan Valley.

The Israeli army has completed the first round of demolition, tearing down a Bedouin village of around 60 people who lived within the firing zone of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

“The wanton destruction of property and the forcible removal of a protected population under occupation can only be justified under international humanitarian law when rendered absolutely necessary by legitimate military operations, and even then only for temporary periods of time until hostilities have ceased,” the report by the UN special rapporteurs Balakrishnan Rajagopal and Michael Lynk read.

UN has been calling the Israeli occupation of the West Bank in 1967 a source of "profound violations of human rights against the Palestinian people.” Its experts now stress that in light of no ongoing military hostilities, no further intervention of the occupying forces is needed.

"These justifications by Israel do not satisfy its strict obligations under international law...An occupying power cannot use the territory under occupation to conduct military training operations without ample justification,” the experts said.

“Such evictions also violate international human rights prohibitions against the forced removal of civilians from their homes.”

The villagers, including 35 children, are placed in emergency tents provided by the UN member states and various non-governmental organisations after the initial flattening. Their properties were also seized by the Israeli military.