The US State Department is urging Saudi Arabia to disband an elite unit that Washington sanctioned over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We have urged Saudi Arabia to disband this group and then adopt institutional, systemic reforms and controls to ensure that anti-dissident activities and operations cease and cease completely," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the Rapid Intervention Force.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the force, meaning any US transactions with it will be a crime.

Price, following up on Friday's release of the report, vowed that the Biden administration would put a higher priority on human rights following former president Donald Trump's chummy relationship with the Saudis.

He said the United States would maintain its longstanding alliance with the oil-producing kingdom but said "we can only address these many important challenges in a partnership with Saudi Arabia that respects America's values."

Future conduct

The US is focused on the future conduct of Saudi Arabia and will expect Riyadh to improve its human rights record.

"We are very focused on future conduct and that is part of why we have cast this not as a rupture, but as a recalibration" of US-Saudi relations, Price said.

Washington fell short of imposing sanctions against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who it accuses of controlling the Rapid Intervention Force.

