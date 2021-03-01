Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump has called for Republican Party unity in a speech at a conservative political conference, even as he has exacerbated its divisions and made clear he intended to remain a dominant force in the party.

Trump used his speech on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he has been hailed as a returning hero, to blast his successor, President Joe Biden, and try to cement his status as the party’s undisputed leader despite his loss in November.

“Do you miss me yet?” Trump said after taking the stage, where his old rally soundtrack had been playing. “I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we begun together ... is far from being over."

Though Trump has flirted with the idea of creating a third party, he pledged to remain part of what he called “our beloved party."

“I'm going to continue to fight right by your side. We're not starting new parties,” he said. “We have the Republican Party. It's going to be strong and united like never before.”

Trump on Sunday hinted at a possible run for president again in 2024, attacked President Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago.

Tribute to Trump, Trumpism

The conference, held this year in Orlando instead of the Washington suburbs because of Covid-19 restrictions, has been a tribute to Trump and Trumpism, complete with a golden statue in his likeness.

Speakers, including many potential 2024 hopefuls, have argued the party must embrace the former president and his followers, even after the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

And they have repeated his unfounded claims that he lost the November election only because the election was “rigged” — claims that have been rejected by judges, Republican state officials and Trump’s own administration.

The conference's annual unscientific straw poll of just over 1,000 attendees found that 97 percent approve of the job Trump did as president. But they were much more ambiguous about whether he should run again, with 68 percent saying he should.

If the 2024 primary were held today and Trump were in the race, just 55 percent said they would vote for him, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 21 percent.

Without Trump in the field, DeSantis garnered 43 percent support, followed by 8 percent for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and 7 percent each for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

'The most disastrous first month'

It is highly unusual for past American presidents to publicly criticise their successors so soon after leaving office. Ex-presidents typically step out of the spotlight for at least a while; Barack Obama was famously seen kitesurfing on vacation after he departed, while George W. Bush said he believed Obama “deserves my silence” and took up painting.

Not Trump.

He delivered a sharp rebuke of what he framed as the new administration's first month of failures, including Biden's approach to immigration and the border.

“Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history,” Trump said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed off the expected criticism. “We’ll see what he says, but our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying at CPAC," she told reporters.