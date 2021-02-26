Istanbul’s major renovation project Galataport will be operational as of April, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Galataport is a worldwide project with the potential of drawing 25 million visitors, 7 million tourists, and 1.5 million cruise passengers,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday during the inauguration of a historical movie theatre and cinema museum.

As part of the Galataport project, new shopping malls, hotels, and a new Istanbul Modern building are planned to be built. The port will be renovated as part of the project.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkish economy well-positioned to compete on world stage

Turkey attracts tourists despite pandemic

Erdogan also said that holiday reservations for Turkey are booming, even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.