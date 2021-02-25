An Israeli nuclear facility at the centre of the nation's undeclared atomic weapons programme is undergoing what appears to be its biggest construction project in decades, satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press show.

A dig about the size of a soccer field and likely several stories deep now sits just metres from the aging reactor at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona.

The facility is already home to decades-old underground laboratories that reprocess the reactor's spent rods to obtain weapons-grade plutonium for Israel's nuclear bomb program.

What the construction is for, however, remains unclear.

The Israeli government did not respond to detailed questions from the AP about the work.

Under its policy of nuclear ambiguity, Israel neither confirms nor denies having atomic weapons.

It is among just four countries that have never joined the Non-Proliferation Treaty, a landmark international accord meant to stop the spread of nuclear arms.

The construction comes as Israel, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, maintains its scathing criticism of Iran's nuclear program, which remains under the watch of United Nations inspectors unlike its own.

That has renewed calls among experts for Israel to publicly declare details of its program.

One of only nine nuclear-armed countries

What “the Israeli government is doing at this nuclear weapons plant is something for the Israeli government to come clean about," said Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

With French assistance, Israel began building the nuclear site in the late 1950s in empty desert near Dimona, a city some 90 kilometres south of Jerusalem.

It hid the military purpose of the site for years from US, now Israel's chief ally, even referring to it as a textile factory.

With plutonium from Dimona, Israel is widely believed to have become one of only nine nuclear-armed countries in the world.

Given the secrecy surrounding its programme, it remains unclear how many weapons it possesses.

Analysts estimate Israel has material for at least 80 bombs.

Those weapons likely could be delivered by land-based ballistic missiles, fighter jets or submarines.

For decades, the Dimona facility's layout has remained the same.

However, last week, the International Panel on Fissile Materials at Princeton University noted it had seen “significant new construction” at the site via commercially available satellite photos, though few details could be made out.

Reactor operational since the 1960s

Satellite images captured Monday by Planet Labs Inc. after a request from the AP provide the clearest view yet of the activity. Just southwest of the reactor, workers have dug a hole some 150 metres long and 60 metres wide. Tailings from the dig can be seen next to the site. A trench some 330 metres runs near the dig.

Some 2 kilometres west of the reactor, boxes are stacked in two rectangular holes that appear to have concrete bases. Tailings from the dig can be seen nearby. Similar concrete pads are often used to entomb nuclear waste.