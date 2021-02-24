Covid-19 vaccine makers have told Congress that US supplies should surge in the coming weeks due to manufacturing expansions and new vaccine authorisations.

Executives from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson – speaking at a hearing at the US House of Representatives – said they would be able to supply enough vaccine to have fully inoculated 130 million people in the United States by the end of March.

The drugmakers also reaffirmed their commitments to supply more than enough doses necessary to vaccinate all Americans by the end of July.

Pfizer Chief Business Officer John Young said it was plausible that there could be a surplus of vaccine in the United States sometime in the second quarter of this year.

"We certainly hope that we're going to be in a position where every eligible adult will be able to receive vaccinations," Young said.

Around 44.5 million people in the United States had received at least one dose of two-shot vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna, as of Tuesday morning.

Biden's vaccination campaign

US President Joe Biden's administration is trying to accelerate an unprecedented campaign to vaccinate most American adults, as local governments clamor for more doses and the virus kills thousands of Americans every day.

Demand for vaccines still far outpaces supply, but Pfizer and Moderna said their supply will soon rise sharply.

Pfizer expects to deliver more than 13 million doses of vaccine per week to the United States by the middle of March, up from 4 million to 5 million doses a week at the beginning of February. Moderna said it delivered 9 million doses last week and expects to soon be able to supply nearly 50 million doses a month.