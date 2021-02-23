It must have been a sobering reminder of their place in the international community. Those who have worked hard to make a name for themselves in the IT, telecom and pharmaceutical industries must have cringed. A recent survey ranked India’s passport at 85th place in terms of visa-free access to other countries, behind Colombia, Indonesia and South Africa.

India has produced thousands of dollar-millionaires in the last two decades. Gated colonies and expensive apartment complexes have sprung up in the capital New Delhi. But upward social mobility in the world’s fifth largest economy doesn’t mean wealthy people have the luxury of picking up their passport and jetting off abroad whenever they want.

Last year saw a 63 percent jump in the number of Indians who showed interest in buying residency or citizenship of another country, says Henley & Partners, a consultancy which claims to be the biggest in offering relocation services to high networth individuals (HNWIs).

A HNWI is someone categorised as having assets worth at least one million US dollars.

Henley opened an office in New Delhi last year as the Covid-19 pandemic ripped through the country, killing thousands and forcing businesses and schools to shut.

“Our Indian clients come to us for the same reason the vast majority of our clients come to us in that they have reached a level of wealth where they have a more global mindset. They want to travel wherever and whenever they want,” said Paddy Blewer, Henley’s PR head.

As opposed to putting money in citizenship-by-investment schemes, most of Henley’s Indian clients are opting for residency-by-investment programmes, which do not require giving up their citizenship. India does not allow dual citizenship.

Blewer said the perception that rich Indians are spending money to permanently move out of their country is wrong.

“This is about taking advantage of global opportunities. They are not leaving their country. It’s not like they are selling their companies and everything and moving somewhere else,” he said.

Henley does not share much details citing client confidentiality. But Blewer said many of its clients also come from the Indian diaspora which settled in places like the UAE years ago.

In recent years some European Union member states and small island countries such as Malta and Cyprus have banked on a growing appetite for their passports. They have put a price tag on their citizenships and residencies to make money.

Those who don’t want to give up their citizenship but want the ability to travel freely have the option of investing in residency programmes.