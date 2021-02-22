Australia’s health department has announced it will no longer advertise on Facebook, the latest escalation of the government’s feud with the social media giant, which continues to block local news content from its platform in the country.

The freeze comes as Australia begins to promote its newly launched Covid-19 vaccination rollout with a nearly $20 million public information blitz aimed at boosting uptake and countering a flood of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday his department would still pay to promote the vaccine campaign, just not on Facebook.

"All of our funds will be used," said Hunt. "We will continue to post on that particular channel, we just won't be boosting."

Australia's government is locked in an acrimonious dispute with Facebook over a law that would force digital platforms to compensate media outlets for online content.

Facebook strongly objects to the proposed legislation, and in retaliation on Thursday, blocked virtually all Australian news on its platform.