Two people have been killed in Myanmar when police fired to disperse protesting opponents of a February 1 military coup in the second city of Mandalay, media and an ambulance service said.

Members of Myanmar ethnic groups have been protesting in a show of opposition to the military coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, despite some misgivings about her commitment to their aspirations for autonomy.

Local media said police and striking shipyard workers faced off for hours in Mandalay and several people with serious wounds were taken to hospital after police fired guns to break up the crowd on Saturday.

The use of live rounds was confirmed by a doctor at the scene, AFP reported.

Hundreds of police gathered at Yadanarbon shipyard in Mandalay, on the Irrawaddy river.

Their presence sparked fears among nearby residents that authorities would try to arrest workers for taking part in the anti-coup movement.

Banging pots and pans in what has become a signature gesture of defiance, protesters started yelling at the police to leave.

But police opened fire with rubber bullets and slingshot balls, dispersing the alarmed protesters and leaving at least five injured.

A 20-year-old female protester died on Friday after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd in the capital, Naypyitaw, the first death among opponents of the coup in the demonstrations.

The US was saddened by the death and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, a State Department spokesman said.

The army says one policeman has died of injuries sustained during protests.

Protests against the coup that overthrew the elected government of the veteran democracy campaigner have taken place across the diverse country, even though the military has promised to hold a new election and hand power to the winner.

Demand for federal system

The demonstrators are demanding the restoration of the elected government, the release of Suu Kyi and others and the scrapping of a 2008 constitution, drawn up under military supervision, that gives the army a decisive role in politics.

Ke Jung, a youth leader from the Naga minority and an organiser of the Saturday protest by the minorities in the main city of Yangon, said the protesters were also demanding a federal system.

"We can't form a federal country under dictatorship. We can't accept the junta," he told Reuters.

The protests have been more peaceful than the bloodily suppressed demonstrations during nearly 50 years of direct military rule up to 2011.

But police have fired rubber bullets several times to break up crowds, as well as water cannons and catapults.

In addition to the protests, a civil disobedience campaign has paralysed much of government business, which the army is depending on for its income.

Authorities have arrested hundreds of people since the putsch, many of them civil servants who had been boycotting work as part of the civil disobedience campaign.

Over 700,000 Rohingyas fled